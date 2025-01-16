I invite you to join me on an adventure across the Ocean to beautiful Italia so I can introduce you to Dr. Andrea Stramezzi. If you don't already know this Superhero, you should!

Dr. Stramezzi is an Italian Physician and Dentist whose life and career exemplify righteous defiance and an unwavering commitment to ethical principles. As a founding member of the ICS, he has graced all six ICS Summits with his invaluable presence, and I have no doubt that he will continue to inspire us in the many more summits to come.

He is not only a medical expert, but also a fierce warrior and a true gentleman who embodies elegance and poise even in the face of adversity. This is a man who would stare the Devil himself in the eye and charmingly declare 'Oggi No, Satana! ' (Not Today, Satan!) with a gracious smile and a debonair tip of his head. His unyielding courage and compassionate heart have carved paths through the most formidable challenges of modern medicine, saving lives and inspiring all those who witness his fearless determination.

Let's turn back the pages to the beginning of the pandemic - A moment etched in the collective memory of humanity when the world stood still and watched, captivated in somber awe, as Italians sang from their balconies in unison - their voices serving as a haunting warning of the impending doom. It was in this atmosphere of surreal tension and terror that Dr. Stramezzi was at 'ground zero' in Bologna, Italy, where the Covid-19 pandemic was just beginning to unleash its fury on the country. While we watched with compassion as Italians united the world through song, he watched in horror as his fellow citizens needlessly died at a devastating pace.

At this critical juncture, surrounded by chaos, fear, and uncertainty, Dr. Stramezzi found himself in the eye of the storm, where his resolve and adherence to medical ethics were tested, but never faltered. Amidst an overwhelmed healthcare system teetering on the brink of collapse, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his patients and upheld the highest standards of medical practice. With a clarity sharpened by the unfolding crisis, he quickly realized that many of the accepted truths about the pandemic management simply didn’t make sense. He saw the gaping cracks in the system and, instead of falling into them, he became the light that shone through them.

This clarity became the spark that ignited his relentless pursuit of practical and effective solutions. Refusing to be a passive observer, he took swift and decisive action, reflecting the ingenuity and bravery of a true medical pioneer. Known for his preemptive approach throughout the pandemic, Dr. Stramezzi successfully treated over 6,000 covid patients, emphasizing early intervention and the crucial role of treatment. He went above and beyond, entering people’s homes to deliver care that kept them out of the hospital, challenging the prevailing healthcare protocols of 'watchful waiting' in favor of immediate, proactive measures. His innovative strategies led to remarkably low hospitalization and mortality rates among his patients. This is why he is famously known in Europe as 'The Covid Healer'.

But who is Dr. Andrea Stramezzi beyond the credentials and headlines? If you’ve ever looked at a photo from the 1970's—one of those snapshots that radiates pure joy, liberty, and a boundless, free-spirited energy of the times—and wondered what became of those blissfully happy people - Enter Dr. Andrea Stramezzi. He channels that same soulful vitality infused with a distinctly Italian flair. He fully embodies the spirit of both la vita bella and la dolce vita, savoring life’s pleasures like beauty, fun, family, and food while having a full appreciation for art, class and style.

Yet, there’s something even more—he carries a sense of royalty and dignity that feels almost like it’s from a very different era, adding a timeless elegance to his presence. He approaches life with all of his senses fully engaged, savoring every sight, sound, taste, and experience as though each moment were a masterpiece waiting to be discovered. His approach to life is not one of passivity but of seizing every moment and living it to the fullest. Life doesn’t simply happen to him; he grabs it by the horns, adapting and recreating himself to thrive with the changing times. He is acutely aware that the true essence of life is not merely about existing - it resides in its quality. With this clear understanding he constantly strives to enhance, not just his own life, but the lives of those around him.

He also has a terrific sense of humour which is a perfect blend of cheeky and intellectual, making you think while you laugh. But he is not a man you could ever play for a fool. He has an almost supernatural ability to understand why things happen the way they do and an instant grasp of the intention behind actions. He sees through pretense effortlessly—sometimes even playing along out of politeness—but he is never afraid to cut it off quickly when needed, and gracefully walk away. Dr. Stramezzi doesn’t tolerate stupidity, but he has an endless patience for those who genuinely want to learn and an insatiable thirst for knowledge. And when the waves of life shift, Dr. Stramezzi goes with the flow, always ready to adapt and, if needed, risks it all to help others.

I will give you an insight into Dr. Stramezzi's drive and passion by sharing my own personal story. If anyone read my previous post about Dr. Pierre Kory, you know that, during the pandemic, my husband fell severely ill with pneumonia and, here in Canada, the treatment protocol for pneumonia during the pandemic was no treatment at all until the person could no longer breathe. After many days of untreated illness, 2 hospital visits and many calls to doctors in Canada, my husband was in very bad shape. The pneumonia had spread to both lungs, he had organ inflammation and his D. Dimer levels were elevated.(Elevated D-Dimer suggests active blood clot formation).

Even with these alarming test results, the hospital refused to treat him. I had him on an oxygen machine at home as his oxygen saturation had dropped below 90%. (Normal oxygen saturation levels range from 95% to 100%, and a ventilator is used when the level drops below 90%). My husband drifted in and out of consciousness and was unable to eat for days. The situation was dire and worsening, but returning to the hospital was no longer an option because, with oxygen levels this low, they would have put him on a ventilator which would have further reduced his chances of survival.

Armed with the knowledge of the experts from my summits, I was fully aware of what was happening and what needed to be done. However, with the stringent protocols in place, there was nowhere to turn for help. I remember sitting next to my husband, watching him gasp for air while I tried to shield our four children from the heartbreak of watching life slip away from their father. I knew I was losing him - I literally could sense the Grim Reaper in the room, waiting for me to let go of my husband's hand and give up. My body and my soul were literally trembling in terror, sadness, frustration, and helplessness. But with the little bit of strength I had left I whispered ..."Not Today, Satan!"

I channelled the strength from all of the heros I knew and looked for a way to help my husband. In sheer desperation at 2:00 am (8:00 am in Italy), I picked up the phone and called Dr. Stramezzi. Do you know what this remarkable man did? Within three hours of my call, he was on a plane from Milan, Italy heading to Canada with nothing but the clothes on his back (albeit a snazzy blazer, shirt, and tie, of course) and his trusted medical bag. Despite the risks and potential repercussions, he didn’t hesitate. He boarded that flight without a second thought determined to save a life, embodying the essence of a true doctor, healer, and hero.

That same day, Dr. Stramezzi was at my house in Canada, having traveled across an ocean to bring the medicine my husband needed: Antibiotics, Anti-inflammatories, Anti-coagulants, and Ivermectin. That's it - that's all he needed! No magic potions or illegal, hard-to-find substances. Just tried-and-true medications that were suddenly and intentionally being withheld from patients who desperately needed them.Even in his advanced state, within 24 hours of getting the necessary medicine, my husband's oxygen saturation rose to 95% and within 48 hours it reached 99%. Even though it took time for my husband to regain his full strength, I have no doubt that Dr. Stramezzi saved his life.

This is what the hospitals were withholding from sick patients - treatment that could have turned things around in 24 hours and saved lives. My husband and countless others did not have to suffer the way they did. Many did not need to die. I am very aware that if I didn't have the reach that I do, through my ICS summits, and if Dr. Stramezzi hadn't boarded that plane, I would be sharing a very different story right now - A story of a shattered world and unimaginable loss. A story being told by far too many today.

If you are wondering why doctors didn't treat everyone like this - the unsettling truth is that they were not allowed. In fact, doctors around the world who were treating patients, restoring hope and saving lives were the very doctors who were discredited, censored, vilified, suspended, and punished. Yet, these warriors stood firm, fighting for the very essence of what it means to heal, despite the immense sacrifices they faced. They chose humanity over personal gain, ethics over fear, and truth over convenience. They weren’t merely treating patients; they were defending the core principle that lies at the heart of their profession: ‘First, Do No Harm.’ For many, this fight came at the ultimate professional price: the loss of their careers, their reputations, and their peace.

Despite the vicious backlash for going against the narrative, Dr. Stramezzi took his advocacy further, becoming a staunch critic of health authorities’ protocols. He’s been involved in legal actions to champion the recognition of early treatment strategies, solidifying his role as a figure who dares to stand against the tide for what he believes in.

When he looks you in the eye, it’s as if he’s peering into your soul—but not in a way that feels invasive. Instead, he shares a piece of his own soul in return, creating a connection that’s both profound and uplifting. Dr. Andrea Stramezzi is a vibrant, multifaceted hero who lives life with gusto, humor, and purpose. He is proof that the spirit of la dolce vita isn’t confined to the past—it’s alive and well in those bold enough to embrace it. He reminds us to fully enjoy the life and the freedom that we are all fighting for. If you ever have the chance to meet him, prepare to see the world through the eyes of a man who truly lives his life in colour —and inspires others to do the same.

In true Stramezzi fashion, he has pivoted to yet another heroic undertaking—exploring innovative cancer treatments in Europe, including the use of Ivermectin. This bold move exemplifies Dr. Stramezzi’s relentless pursuit of groundbreaking healthcare solutions, as he challenges conventional approaches and ventures into uncharted territories of medicine. Driven by profound compassion and an unyielding quest to save lives, his efforts continue to push the boundaries of medical science, opening new possibilities in the fight against one of humanity's most daunting diseases.

Follow Dr. Andrea Stramezzi, a hero pioneering groundbreaking medical treatments: Dr. Andrea Stramezzi on X

ITALIANO:

Dr. Andrea Stramezzi: Il Supereroe Italiano che Sta Ridefinendo la Medicina dal Covid al Cancro

Ti invito a intraprendere un'avventura attraverso l'Oceano fino alla bellissima Italia per presentarti il Dr. Andrea Stramezzi. Se non conosci già questo Supereroe, dovresti!

Il Dr. Stramezzi è un medico e dentista italiano la cui vita e carriera esemplificano una giusta ribellione e un incrollabile impegno verso i principi etici. Come membro fondatore degli ICS, ha arricchito tutti e sei i Summit ICS con la sua inestimabile presenza, e non ho dubbi che continuerà a ispirarci nei tanti Summit futuri.

Non è solo un esperto medico, ma anche un guerriero feroce e un vero gentiluomo che incarna eleganza e compostezza anche di fronte alle avversità. Questo è un uomo che guarderebbe il Diavolo negli occhi e dichiarerebbe affascinantemente "Oggi No, Satana!" con un sorriso garbato e un elegante cenno del capo.

Il suo coraggio indomabile e il suo cuore compassionevole hanno tracciato percorsi attraverso le sfide più formidabili della medicina moderna, salvando vite e ispirando tutti coloro che sono testimoni alla sua determinazione senza paura.

Facciamo un salto indietro nel tempo, all'inizio della pandemia: un momento scolpito nella memoria collettiva dell'umanità, quando il mondo si fermò e guardò, catturato da un'ammirazione cupa, mentre gli italiani cantavano dai loro balconi all'unisono, le loro voci servivano da avvertimento inquietante del destino imminente. In questa atmosfera di tensione surreale e terrore, il Dr. Stramezzi si trovava all'"epicentro" a Bologna, in Italia, dove la pandemia di Covid-19 stava appena iniziando a scatenare la sua furia sul paese. Mentre noi guardavamo con compassione mentre gli italiani univano il mondo attraverso il canto, lui guardava con orrore mentre i suoi concittadini morivano inutilmente a un ritmo devastante.

In questo momento critico, circondato dal caos, dalla paura e dall'incertezza, il Dr. Stramezzi si trovò nell'occhio del ciclone, dove la sua determinazione e l'adesione all'etica medica furono messe alla prova ma non vacillarono mai. In mezzo a un sistema sanitario sopraffatto e sull'orlo del collasso, ha dimostrato un impegno incrollabile verso i suoi pazienti e ha mantenuto i più alti standard di pratica medica. Con una chiarezza affinata dalla crisi in corso, si rese rapidamente conto che molte delle verità accettate sulla gestione della pandemia semplicemente non avevano senso. Vide le crepe nel sistema e, invece di cadere in esse, divenne la luce che brillava attraverso di esse.

Questa chiarezza divenne la scintilla che accese la sua incessante ricerca di soluzioni pratiche ed efficaci. Rifiutando di essere un semplice osservatore, prese misure rapide e decisive, riflettendo l'ingegno e il coraggio di un vero pioniere medico. Conosciuto per il suo approccio preventivo durante tutta la pandemia, il Dr. Stramezzi ha trattato con successo oltre 6000 pazienti Covid, enfatizzando l'intervento precoce e il ruolo cruciale del trattamento. Andò oltre, entrando nelle case delle persone per fornire cure che li tenevano fuori dall'ospedale, sfidando i protocolli sanitari prevalenti di "vigile attesa" a favore di misure immediate e proattive. Le sue strategie innovative hanno portato a tassi di ospedalizzazione e mortalità straordinariamente bassi tra i suoi pazienti. È per questo che è diventato famoso in Europa come 'The Covid Healer'.

Ma chi è il Dr. Andrea Stramezzi oltre le credenziali e i titoli? Se hai mai guardato una foto degli anni '70—uno di quegli scatti che irradiano pura gioia, libertà e un'energia sconfinata e spensierata di quei tempi—e ti sei chiesto che fine abbiano fatto quelle persone felici: ecco il Dr. Andrea Stramezzi.

Incarna quella stessa vitalità piena d'anima, infusa con un tocco distintamente italiano. Incarna pienamente lo spirito della la vita bella e della la dolce vita, assaporando i piaceri della vita come la bellezza, il divertimento, la famiglia e il cibo, con un pieno apprezzamento per l'arte, lo stile e la classe.

Eppure, c'è qualcosa di ancora più speciale—porta con sé un senso di regalità e dignità che sembra quasi appartenere a un'epoca diversa, aggiungendo un'eleganza senza tempo alla sua presenza. Affronta la vita con tutti i sensi pienamente impegnati, assaporando ogni vista, suono, sapore ed esperienza come se ogni momento fosse un capolavoro da scoprire. Il suo approccio alla vita non è passivo, ma di cogliere ogni momento e viverlo al massimo. La vita non gli accade semplicemente; la prende per le corna, adattandosi e reinventandosi per prosperare con i tempi che cambiano. È pienamente consapevole che la vera essenza della vita non risiede semplicemente nell'esistere, ma nella sua qualità. Con questa chiara consapevolezza, si impegna costantemente a migliorare non solo la propria vita, ma anche quella delle persone che lo circondano.

Ha anche un senso dell'umorismo straordinario, un perfetto mix di irriverenza e intellettualismo, che ti fa riflettere mentre ridi. Ma non è un uomo che si possa mai prendere per sciocco. Ha una capacità quasi soprannaturale di comprendere perché le cose accadono nel modo in cui accadono e una percezione immediata delle intenzioni dietro le azioni. Vede attraverso le finzioni con estrema facilità—talvolta persino assecondandole per cortesia—ma non ha mai paura di interromperle rapidamente quando necessario e di allontanarsi con eleganza.Il Dr. Stramezzi non tollera la stupidità, ma ha una pazienza infinita per coloro che vogliono davvero imparare e una sete insaziabile di conoscenza. E quando le onde della vita cambiano, il Dr. Stramezzi segue il flusso, sempre pronto ad adattarsi e, se necessario, a rischiare tutto per aiutare gli altri.

Ti darò uno spaccato della passione e della determinazione del Dr. Stramezzi condividendo la mia storia personale. Se hai letto il mio post precedente sul Dr. Pierre Kory, saprai che durante la pandemia mio marito si è ammalato gravemente di polmonite e, qui in Canada, il protocollo di trattamento per la polmonite durante la pandemia era semplicemente non trattare fino a quando la persona non riusciva più a respirare. Dopo molti giorni di malattia non trattata, 2 visite in ospedale e numerose chiamate ai medici in Canada, mio marito era in condizioni critiche. La polmonite si era diffusa a entrambi i polmoni, aveva un'infiammazione degli organi e livelli di D-Dimero elevati (i livelli elevati di D-Dimero suggeriscono la formazione attiva di coaguli di sangue).

Nonostante questi risultati allarmanti, l'ospedale si rifiutava di curarlo. Avevo un respiratore a casa perché la sua saturazione di ossigeno era scesa sotto il 90% (i livelli normali di saturazione di ossigeno variano tra il 95% e il 100%, e un ventilatore viene utilizzato quando i livelli scendono sotto il 90%). Mio marito entrava e usciva dalla coscienza e non riusciva a mangiare da giorni. La situazione era disperata e in rapido peggioramento, ma tornare in ospedale non era un'opzione, perché con livelli di ossigeno così bassi lo avrebbero messo su un ventilatore, riducendo ulteriormente le sue possibilità di sopravvivenza.

Armata della conoscenza degli esperti dei miei summit, ero pienamente consapevole di ciò che stava accadendo e di cosa doveva essere fatto. Tuttavia, con i protocolli rigidi in vigore, non c'era nessuno a cui rivolgermi per aiuto. Ricordo di essere seduta accanto a mio marito, guardandolo ansimare per respirare mentre cercavo di proteggere i nostri quattro figli dal dolore di vedere la vita scivolare via dal loro padre. Sapevo che lo stavo perdendo—sentivo letteralmente la presenza della Morte nella stanza, aspettando che lasciassi andare la mano di mio marito e mi arrendessi. Il mio corpo e la mia anima tremavano letteralmente di terrore, tristezza, frustrazione e impotenza. Ma con quel poco di forza che mi era rimasto, sussurrai... "Oggi No, Satana!"

Ho canalizzato la forza di tutti gli eroi che conoscevo e ho cercato un modo per aiutare mio marito. In una disperazione totale alle 2:00 del mattino in Canada (le 8:00 in Italia), ho preso il telefono e ho chiamato il Dr. Stramezzi. Sai cosa ha fatto quest'uomo straordinario? Entro tre ore dalla mia chiamata, era su un aereo da Milano, Italia, diretto in Canada con nient'altro che i vestiti che indossava (naturalmente un elegante blazer, camicia e cravatta) e la sua fidata borsa medica. Nonostante i rischi e le potenziali conseguenze, non esitò. Salì su quel volo senza pensarci due volte, determinato a salvare una vita, incarnando l'essenza di un vero medico, guaritore ed eroe.

Quello stesso giorno, il Dr. Stramezzi era a casa mia in Canada, avendo attraversato un oceano per portare la medicina di cui mio marito aveva bisogno: antibiotici, antinfiammatori, anticoagulanti e ivermectina. Questo è tutto—solo farmaci collaudati che venivano improvvisamente e intenzionalmente trattenuti dai pazienti che ne avevano disperatamente bisogno. Anche nelle sue condizioni avanzate, entro 24 ore dall'assunzione della medicina necessaria, la saturazione di ossigeno di mio marito salì al 95% e entro 48 ore raggiunse il 99%. Anche se ci volle tempo per riguadagnare la sua forza completa, non ho dubbi che il Dr. Stramezzi gli abbia salvato la vita.

Questo è ciò che gli ospedali stavano trattenendo dai pazienti malati: trattamenti che avrebbero potuto cambiare le cose in 24 ore e salvare vite. Mio marito e innumerevoli altri non avrebbero dovuto soffrire in quel modo. Molti non avrebbero dovuto morire. Sono pienamente consapevole che, se non avessi avuto la rete di contatti che ho grazie ai miei summit ICS, e se il Dr. Stramezzi non fosse salito su quell’aereo, oggi racconterei una storia molto diversa: una storia di un mondo distrutto e di una perdita inimmaginabile. Una storia che, purtroppo, viene raccontata da troppe persone al giorno d’oggi.

Se ti stai chiedendo perché i medici non trattavano tutti in questo modo, la verità inquietante è che non era loro permesso. In effetti, i medici in tutto il mondo che stavano trattando i pazienti, restituendo speranza e salvando vite erano proprio quelli che venivano screditati, censurati, vilipesi, sospesi e puniti. Eppure, questi guerrieri sono rimasti saldi, combattendo per l'essenza stessa di ciò che significa curare, nonostante gli immensi sacrifici che hanno dovuto affrontare. Hanno scelto l'umanità al posto del guadagno personale, l'etica al posto della paura e la verità al posto della convenienza. Non stavano semplicemente trattando i pazienti; stavano difendendo il principio fondamentale che sta al cuore della loro professione: "Primum non nocere." Per molti, questa lotta ha avuto un costo professionale altissimo: la perdita delle loro carriere, delle loro reputazioni e della loro pace.

Nonostante le feroci critiche per essere andato contro la narrativa dominante, il Dr. Stramezzi ha portato la sua battaglia oltre, diventando un critico convinto dei protocolli delle autorità sanitarie. È stato coinvolto in azioni legali per promuovere il riconoscimento delle strategie di trattamento precoce, consolidando il suo ruolo come figura che osa andare controcorrente per ciò in cui crede.

Quando ti guarda negli occhi, è come se scrutasse nella tua anima—ma non in modo invasivo. Al contrario, condivide un pezzo della propria anima, creando una connessione al tempo stesso profonda e stimolante. Il Dr. Andrea Stramezzi è un eroe vibrante e poliedrico che vive la vita con entusiasmo, umorismo e senso di scopo. Lui è la prova che lo spirito della dolce vita non è confinato al passato—è vivo e vegeto in coloro che hanno il coraggio di abbracciarlo. Ricorda a tutti noi di goderci appieno la vita e la libertà per cui stiamo lottando.Se hai l'opportunità di incontrarlo, preparati a vedere il mondo attraverso gli occhi di un uomo che vive davvero la sua vita a colori—e ispira gli altri a fare lo stesso.

Nel puro stile Stramezzi, ha intrapreso un’altra impresa eroica: l’esplorazione di trattamenti innovativi contro il cancro in Europa, incluso l’uso dell’Ivermectina. Questo audace passo incarna l’instancabile ricerca del Dr. Stramezzi di soluzioni sanitarie rivoluzionarie, mentre sfida gli approcci convenzionali e si avventura in territori inesplorati della medicina. Guidato da una profonda compassione e da un incrollabile desiderio di salvare vite, i suoi sforzi continuano a spingere i confini della scienza medica, aprendo nuove possibilità nella lotta contro una delle malattie più difficili dell’umanità.

Segui il Dr. Andrea Stramezzi, un eroe che sta aprendo la strada a trattamenti medici rivoluzionari: Dr. Andrea Stramezzi on X