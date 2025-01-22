President Donald Trump has taken bold and decisive actions by signing numerous Executive Orders aimed at restoring freedoms and empowering the people. Among these, the reinstatement of unvaccinated individuals and the withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) were pivotal moments in the fight for truth and liberty.

While very powerful, these actions were not random—they were the result of unrelenting pressure from fearless warriors who refused to bow to mandates, corruption, and overreach in the last four years. These individuals have faced relentless opposition, carried the weight of injustice, endured silencing tactics, and stood firm against powerful forces determined to suppress them. Their strength, resilience, and determination have ignited a movement that is reclaiming freedoms that many believed were lost. And among those who stood tall, one of the names that shines as a beacon of this movement is Dr. Meryl Nass.

I have had the honor of getting to know Dr. Meryl Nass through her invaluable contributions to several of our International Crisis Summits (ICS), including those held at the European Parliament, Romanian Parliament, and Japanese Parliament. Her participation in these prestigious forums has further solidified her reputation as a fearless advocate for justice on a global stage.

Dr. Nass is one of the most credible individuals you will ever meet, which is precisely why those in power feel the need to silence her. The moment she speaks, it's clear that what she is saying is undeniably true, delivered with a remarkable ability to make even the most complex topics comprehensible. A triple threat—an intellectual powerhouse, a tenacious advocate for truth, and a beacon of moral integrity—she exemplifies what it means to lead with courage and clarity.

From her early days as a board-certified internist, Dr. Nass displayed an exceptional commitment to evidence-based care. Her career quickly rose to prominence with her groundbreaking identification of the 1978 anthrax outbreak in Zimbabwe as a biological warfare event. This discovery not only demonstrated her analytical brilliance but also underscored her bravery and willingness to confront politically inconvenient truths head-on.

Her expertise has since spanned critical areas such as bioterrorism, vaccine safety, and pandemic preparedness, making her a trusted consultant for agencies and organizations worldwide. Yet it is her fierce defense of patient autonomy and medical ethics that has defined her legacy. Dr. Nass has been a tireless advocate for informed consent and transparency, challenging the profit-driven motives that often plague public health policies.

Her sharp focus isn’t limited to the day-to-day practices of medicine; Dr. Nass has set her sights on the global stage, challenging powerful institutions like the World Health Organization. She has scrutinized their decisions, exposed their conflicts of interest, and demanded accountability on behalf of the public. A modern-day David taking on Goliath, she has constantly been a thorn in their side, fighting to protect our health and our rights. Her courage to confront these giants demonstrates the power of fighting with precision, level-headedness, and unyielding resolve—proving that even the largest adversaries can fall when the right blows are struck. However, this has also placed her squarely in their crosshairs.

Despite her stellar credentials and years of groundbreaking contributions, Dr. Nass has been targeted as an example to deter others from questioning the status quo. In fact, it is BECAUSE of her credentials and contributions that they went after her so viciously. She faced politically motivated attacks, including an unjust suspension of her medical license. Found guilty of trivial and absurd violations—such as claims of improper record-keeping—Dr. Nass was handed a 39-month suspension. To make matters worse, the trial to extend her suspension lasted a mere five minutes, during which neither Dr. Nass nor her lawyer was allowed to speak.

And, in a punitive and patronizing move, she was ordered to take remedial courses on ethics and record-keeping. This is a woman who identified a bioweapon during the anthrax outbreak, testified before Congress on bioterrorism preparedness, and educated both policymakers and the public on matters of national security. Yet now, she is being told she must prove herself worthy by taking basic courses?! The absurdity of this decision is so staggering that it exposes their true intent: This is not about upholding medical standards at all. It is a calculated attempt to send a chilling message to anyone who dares to challenge the system and stand for truth.

But those who targeted Dr. Nass underestimated her resilience—they messed with the wrong warrior. This incredible woman does not scare easily. The harder they push, the more she exudes a "bring it on" attitude, ready to face whatever comes her way with unwavering confidence and dignity.

At first glance, Dr. Nass may come across as meek and mild, but when she speaks, her presence is undeniable. Her words command attention, filling the room with a quiet yet mighty power. She wields this strength with remarkable precision, knowing when to temper her force and when to unleash it fully. With an unshakable clarity of purpose, she navigates challenges with a calm, controlled demeanor.

While her vast knowledge and passion might suggest an intense and aggressive persona, this is not the case at all. She exudes a light, kind, graceful and calm energy. She is not one for unnecessary words, but when she speaks, every word is perfectly crafted to hit its mark. Even in social settings, her humor and wit shine through, delivering one-liners that embody her sharp intellect, playful spirit, and appraochable warmth.

The victories won over the past four years—the restoration of freedoms and the reversal of oppressive mandates—would not have been possible without warriors like Dr. Nass. She represents the spirit of this movement: resilient, courageous, patient, strong and unyielding in the face of injustice. Her story reminds us that reclaiming liberty is not an easy fight, but it is one worth waging.

It’s time for us to ask: In a world where medical ethics and transparency should be paramount, why are we punishing the very people who dare to challenge the system for the sake of our health and freedom? Now, more than ever, we must open our eyes, seek out the untold truths, and question the narratives we are fed.

Even under relentless attacks, these brave individuals have accomplished so much—standing firm in the face of opposition and driving meaningful change. Imagine what they could achieve if they were freed from the constant need to defend themselves. Without the weight of unjust persecution, their energy could be fully directed toward exposing corruption in big organizations, holding the powerful accountable, and creating a world where truth prevails.

With our support behind them, pushing them forward, instead of criticism in front of them, holding them back, we can help amplify their efforts and ensure that the fight for justice and integrity leads to real, lasting change for everybody.

Their fight is our fight- This is the battle for our health, our rights, and our freedom. Weakening them only weakens ourselves—therefore, their loss is our loss, but their victory is ours as well.

Only by standing together, united in strength, can we secure a better future for us all.

