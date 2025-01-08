The first time I heard Dr. Pierre Kory speak, I couldn’t decide whether I was more captivated by his intense passion or his no-bullsh*t attitude. There’s an electricity about him — he doesn’t just walk into a room; he charges it. He exudes an energy that seems larger than life—so much so that every time he arrives, I half-expect someone to announce, "The Man, The Myth, The Legend."

We've been privileged to have Dr. Kory share his expertise at several historic summits, including the esteemed IHU in France, the European Parliament, and the US Congress. These events weren’t just platforms to showcase his knowledge and fiery determination—they were also opportunities to get to know the man behind the flames. Beneath his unrelenting drive to challenge the system and advocate for early treatments lies an incredibly warm and compassionate individual.

When the pandemic hit, and the world was gripped by fear and uncertainty, Dr. Kory stepped forward with comprehensive solutions—early treatment protocols, including the use of ivermectin, that saved countless lives. This 'bring-it-on' attitude, coupled with his solution-based approach in the face of adversity, is precisely what made Dr. Kory a fundamental pillar in this crucial battle.

But with his determination, solutions and influence came fierce opposition. The attacks against him were unfounded and relentless—an orchestrated effort to discredit his name, his work, and his mission. Media outlets ridiculed his message, bureaucracies blocked him, and the system worked tirelessly to silence his voice. Yet, Dr. Kory did not flinch. The attacks were undeserved, vicious, and Dr. Kory suffered losses, but he stood his ground, unshaken by the storm. Anchored by truth, he fought with unstoppable determination and with a fire that only burned brighter with each obstacle.

He stood before Congress and delivered testimony so powerful that it reverberated across the globe, cutting through the prevailing chaos and prompting dialogue among policymakers, experts, and the public. His words encouraged people to question the narrative, sparking a broader conversation about the suppression of alternative viewpoints and the role of independent medical professionals in public health discussions. He didn’t just push back against the tide of opposition; he lunged into it, armed with science, evidence, and an unshakable commitment to doing what’s right, despite his own sacrifices. He did this for you, for me, and for the freedom, health, and well-being of everyone in the world.

I want to take a moment to reflect on ICS 2 in France, a summit that stands out for a bittersweet reason. I co-organized the event with my cousin, Rob, but it was the only ICS summit that I couldn’t attend in person because I was locked in Canada due to its draconian Covid rules. Imagine that—locked in my own country. I still shudder at the madness of it. Despite this, Dr. Kory and an incredible group of global experts joined Dr. Didier Raoult and the amazing Réinfocovid Team to represent ICS in France. From my 'prison cell' - AKA: my home in Canada- I watched as these heroes turned ICS 2 into a success. Without a doubt, Dr. Kory was one of the highlights of this event. With his flawless French, he delivered his message with conviction and energy. Mais oui, il parle français couramment — qui l'aurait cru? (But of course, he speaks fluent French—who knew?). As always, his presence wasn’t just impressive—it was unforgettable.

While his public contributions are extraordinary, Dr. Kory’s dedication shines just as brightly in personal moments. I experienced this first-hand during the pandemic when my husband fell critically ill with pneumonia. In spite of his worsening condition, the healthcare system here in Canada refused to provide my husband with antibiotics - a decision dictated by the restrictions of the pandemic. Yes, you read that correctly—we needed basic antibiotics, the kind that are prescribed for something as simple as a sore throat, yet they wouldn't provide them for his worsening Bilateral Pneumonia due to the rigid protocols in place. We were told to return to the hospital only when 'he could no longer breathe!!'. This left us feeling abandoned, desperate and utterly terrified. No Canadian doctor could help us, so I reached out to Dr. Kory, even though he was in a different country. I had come to know him through the summits, where I witnessed his brilliance and expertise in pulmonary and critical care. But in that moment, I experienced his empathy and the deeply personal side of his commitment.

Despite his wildly packed schedule—lectures, research, media appearances, and clinical work—Dr. Kory sat with me on the phone, patiently walking me through my husband’s hospital test results with the focus and care you’d expect from an old friend or family member. No rush. No brush-off. Just sharp analysis and a deep well of humanity. He reviewed every detail and offered clear advice when no one else would. He picked up the phone every single time I called, no matter what time it was or what he was doing. I have no doubt that if he could have hopped on a plane and come to Canada himself, he would have done so without hesitation. He even wanted us to go to him so that he could help in person but, as I mentioned earlier, the mandates in Canada at the time made this impossible. We were not even allowed to drive out of our own country - which just intensified our helplessness and fear.

What struck me wasn’t just his medical expertise—it was his compassion. Dr. Kory didn’t just treat my husband’s case like a problem to solve; he treated it like it mattered- like we mattered. Even though he could not help my husband directly because of the outrageous mandates, he gave me hope and made sure that we never felt alone. At that moment, Dr. Kory wasn’t just a renowned doctor and advocate for early treatment; he was our lifeline in a broken system. In a seemingly hopeless situation he gave me the information I needed, he encouraged me to keep looking for solutions and fight for my husband no matter what—and I have no doubt that this saved my husband's life.

Beyond his intellect and passion, Dr. Kory has a great sense of humor. His laugh is so genuine that it can fill a room and ease even the most intense discussions. He is quick-witted, and can throw it down just as much as he can take it. He’s the embodiment of “Work Hard, Play Hard,” bringing boundless energy to everything he does and embracing life with an infectious enthusiasm. He’s unapologetically bold, fiercely sharp, and undeniably brave—and when he’s around, you feel safe and protected. He's like the popular kid in school who could use his influence to get whatever he wants, but instead, he uses it to make sure that no one gets pushed around - a real-life Superhero. His presence commands respect, but it’s his ability to uplift and shield those around him that truly sets him apart. This is exactly the guy you want fighting on your side.

When Dr. Kory arrives you know that something pretty cool is about to happen. He knows exactly who he is and never wavers from his truth or purpose. While he is always open to learning, he doesn’t back down easily when he knows he’s right. This firm resolve makes him an incredible advocate who is unafraid to stand for truth even if it means standing alone. It is this willingness to confront injustice head-on that makes him one of the most important voices in medicine today.

Dr. Kory is not only a doctor who honors his Hippocratic Oath; he’s a warrior in the battle to preserve freedom. For him, this fight has never been about ego or praise—it’s about exposing the truth and saving lives. I am so thankful that he's on this right side of history because I would never want to stand against a warrior like him.

