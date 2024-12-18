In March 2020, I was just a regular wife to a loving husband and mom to four incredible girls, living our most beautiful life in Canada, when everything changed. As the world shifted under the weight of lockdowns, mandates, and sweeping restrictions, my peaceful life was turned upside down. Faced with threats to my children’s freedoms and rights, I discovered the warrior within myself. What began as my resolve to protect my family quickly transformed into a mission to defend truth, sovereignty, and the future of all generations.

At the onset of the global lockdowns, when fear gripped the world and dissenting voices were silenced, I searched desperately for answers to many tangled questions surrounding our reality. That search led me to stand humbly alongside an extraordinary team of warriors. Finding each other in a censored world wasn’t easy—many of us felt isolated, disconnected, and trapped in a reality shaped by confusion and control. Yet, in the darkness, we found each other, becoming beacons of light for one another. Quiet conversations turned into secret Zoom meetings—safe havens where brave individuals gathered to resist, question, and share truths that others feared to speak aloud.

We knew silence was no longer an option. The risks were real—lost livelihoods, shattered reputations, and lives disrupted—but together we ignited a spark that caused raging fires of hope, courage, and resilience around the world. Against immense odds, we brought critical, unfiltered truth to international platforms—inspiring millions to rise, speak out, and reclaim their voices.

This journey began in September 2021 with ICS I in the Roman Senate. During a time when freedoms were vanishing under oppressive mandates, one courageous Italian Senator opened the doors for the first in-person gathering of international experts. This summit shattered the silence and launched a global movement for truth, transparency, and justice. Lives were saved, long-suppressed conversations reignited, and countless initiatives born to empower people worldwide.

In 2022, ICS II brought our mission to Marseille and Massy, France, hosted at the prestigious IHU. We presented critical data and gained valuable insights from leading experts, proving the importance of collaboration and unity during times of crisis.

By May 2023, the world was ready to listen. After years of mandates, censorship, and eroding trust, a global hunger for truth could no longer be ignored. At the invitation of five brave Members of the European Parliament, ICS III convened in Brussels, Belgium, where courageous international experts delivered unfiltered research and data that resonated far beyond Parliament’s walls. These powerful presentations went viral, reaching billions of people worldwide and marking a pivotal turning point. People began demanding answers, accountability, and a return to freedom.

In November 2023, ICS IV convened at the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest, Romania. There, we witnessed a nation’s strength, rooted in its history of resistance, emboldening our mission to inspire others.

The momentum continued into 2024 with ICS V at CPAC in Washington, D.C., where the truth finally broke into mainstream platforms. Experts and leaders engaged in bold, honest dialogue that solidified ICS as a trusted source of solutions and hope.

In September 2024, we were invited to the Japanese Parliament for ICS VI as the Replicon Vaccine emerged onto the global stage. Amid rising uncertainty and concern, we stood in solidarity with the Japanese people, providing factual data, independent research, and expert analysis. With clarity and reason, we empowered both leaders and citizens to make informed decisions in the face of uncertainty.

My fight for freedom has been not only international but also deeply personal and rooted in my homeland. In Canada, I stood shoulder to shoulder with fellow Canadians on the frontlines of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, a powerful movement that united people from all walks of life in a shared stand for freedom, choice, and sovereignty. Walking the frozen streets, I experienced the indescribable magic of unity and resolve but also the heartbreak of witnessing my government’s abuse of power. The unjust invocation of the Emergencies Act punished peaceful citizens—freezing bank accounts, threatening livelihoods, and attempting to silence voices—but instead of breaking our spirit, it strengthened our resolve. Together, we proved that even in the face of tyranny, ordinary people can rise with extraordinary courage to defend their rights.

Through this journey—marked by sacrifice, resilience, and triumph—I have connected with warriors across the world. From well-known champions to the unsung heroes who quietly rise in strength, I have witnessed extraordinary acts of kindness and courage. I am proud to see that many of the powerful videos of warriors speaking out, which have literally been shared billions of times, originated from our ICS events. I am even more proud to call these remarkable heroes my friends.

I have always been working behind the scenes, quietly supporting, organizing, and connecting with others to drive change. But now, through my Substack, I’m stepping forward to share these powerful stories—bringing to light the warriors you already know and introducing you to the mighty heroes you’ve yet to discover. These are the voices of hope, resilience, and unwavering faith that remind us all of the incredible power we hold when we stand together. It’s time to amplify their courage and inspire others to find the warrior within themselves.

I will share, not only the powerful voices and events from international stages, but also the unseen, behind-the-scenes moments that reveal the true heart of this movement. These are the quiet acts of warmth, kindness, and unwavering resolve—the moments that spark the biggest changes. They speak of the immense sacrifices that these heroes have truly made that is driven by a deep integrity and commitment to what is right. These unseen stories are where the real courage lies, and they are more inspiring than anything you have ever seen.

Through these glimpses, you will understand the extraordinary strength it takes to stand firm in the face of adversity and censorship. You will see their humanity, their courage, and the unwavering spirit that drives them to create change. These are the moments that define who they truly are and what inspires us all to stand stronger together.

My mission is clear: to peacefully challenge censorship, ignite bold and honest conversations that elicit positive change, and inspire you to find the warrior within yourself.

The dam has been broken, and in light of the current political trend, our path to freedom and unity seems more possible than ever. Despite relentless opposition, censorship, and challenges, we remain resolute.

The fight for truth, freedom, and justice continues.

This is my hill. This is our legacy- for our children and all future generations.

Together, we rise. United, we win