Yesterday, I sat there in awe, watching President Donald Trump’s inauguration unfold before me, alongside the rest of the world. The emotion was overwhelming as he signed the Executive Orders. I found myself filled with joy—not only as a Canadian, but as a warrior and co-founder of the ICS Summits. (International Crisis Summit)

Memories came rushing back of those early days when we had to organize in secret, holding private meetings and ‘closed-door’ sessions to talk about truth and freedom—discussions that were forbidden. Memories of being fired, ridiculed, and banned from leaving our homes and our countries—all because of personal choices we made about our own health. Looking back now, it all seems so incredibly surreal.

For the last four years, I have travelled across the globe with the mightiest warriors —visiting the Senate in Rome, the IHU in France, the European Parliament, the Romanian Parliament, the US Congress, and the Japanese Parliament. At times, it felt like we were banging our heads against a brick wall. We had the facts, the data, the truth on our side, fighting for freedom and justice—but it often seemed as though our voices were falling on deaf ears.

There were moments when it felt like the world had lost its grip on reality and sanity, succumbing to chaos and confusion. But then, yesterday—everything we’ve been shouting from the rooftops finally seemed to be heard. Vaccine mandates, J6, gender roles, government overreach, loss of rights, censorship, climate change, the W.H.O.... - it all felt like it had been acknowledged. For so long, we were screaming in the dark, and it often felt like no one was listening. But President Trump’s actions yesterday proved that, all along, he had been paying attention. He just didn’t have the power to change it—until now. As soon as he did, he started fixing so many of the things that had been broken over the last four years. As I watched, an overwhelming wave of hope and relief washed over me, accompanied by a powerful sense of "We Did It!" Don't get me wrong—I know that there is still a long road ahead and a lot of work to be done, but this is a remarkable and much-needed start.

President Trump’s victory is a triumph for the rights we have fought for, the truth and values we hold dear, and the future we believe in. I want to take this opportunity to honor those who have been on the front lines of this fight for truth and freedom alongside ICS with special thanks to my partner and cousin, Roby. Here is a list of warriors who have participated in the ICS Summits over the last 4 years. These heroes never backed down and continued to inspire us with their dedication to the cause despite their own sacrifices. It’s important to acknowledge that there are many, many more incredible warriors that I have not yet had the privilege of meeting. This is just a list of those who have participated at the ICS Summits in Alphabetical Order by First Name:

DR. ADRIAN ACIU (Romania)

DR. ALEXEY PRAKHOV (Russia)

DR. ALEJANDRO VILLALOBO DIAZ (Mexico)

DR. ALINA CHELARU (Romania)

DR. AMIN UMLIL (France)

DR. ANCA NITULESCU (Romania)

DR. ANDREA STRAMEZZI (Italy)

MR. ANDREAS LICHERT (Germany)

DR. ANGELICA DUMITRESCU (Romania)

DR. ANNA KINDY (Canada)

DR. ANTONIETTA GATTI (Italy)

DR. ANTONIO LAUDANI (Italy)

DR. ANTONIO PALMA (Italy)

DR. ARNE BURKHARTD (In Memoriam) (Germany)

MR. AURELIAN POPA (Romania)

MR. BEN FROESE (Canada)

DR. BRET WEINSTEIN (USA)

DR. BRIAN ROBERTS (USA)

DR. BRIAN TYSON (USA)

DR. BRUCE PATTERSON (USA)

DR. BYRAM BRIDLE (Canada)

DR. CARLOS MAGGI (USA)

DR. CHRIS FLOWERS (UK)

DR. CHRISTIAN PERRONNE (France)

MS. CHRISTIE HUTCHERSON (USA)

MS. CHRISTINE ANDERSON (Germany)

DR. CHRISTOPHE PLOTH (France)

DR. CHRISTOPHER SHOEMAKER (Canada)

DR. CIRO ISIDORO (Italy)

MR. CLAUDIU TARZIU (Romania)

MR. CRISTIAN TERHES (Romania)

MS. CRISTINA DUMITRESCU (Romania)

DR. CRISTINA PINHO (Portugal)

MR. CSABA VIZI (Canada)

DR. DAMIAN BACIU (Romania)

MR. DANNY BULFORD (Canada)

DR. DAVID ANDERSON (UK)

DR. DAVID BELL (USA)

DR. DAVID GRIMES (USA)

DR. DAVID MARTIN (USA)

MR. DAVID SHOTAL (Canada)

DR. DAVID WISEMAN (USA)

DR. DENISE DECARVALHO (Brazil)

DR. DENIS AGRET (France)

DR. DENIS RANCOURT (Canada)

DR. DESIMIRA MIRANOVA (Bulgaria)

MS. DIANE CUTLER (USA)

DR. DIDIER RAOULT (France)

DR. DILIP PAWAR (India)

MR. DRAGOS MOLDOVEANU (Romania)

MR. DREW BARNES (Canada)

MR. EDDIE CORNELL (Canada)

DR. EDUARDO CACERES (Peru)

MR. EDUARDO VERASTEGUI (Mexico)

MR. EDWARD DOWD (USA)

MS. ELEONORA ANDRETTA (Canada)

DR. EMMANUELLE DARLES (France)

MS. ELIZABETH MALTHOUSE (Canada)

DR. ETELA JANEKOVA (Slovakia)

MR. FABIAN RADU (Romania)

DR. FABIO BURIGANA (Italy)

MS. FRANCESCA DONATO (Italy)

DR. FRANCESCO MATOZZA (Argentina)

DR. FRED NAZAR (Argentina)

DR. FREDY SUTER (Italy)

DR. GEANINA HAGIMA (Romania)

DR. GEERT VANDEN BOSSCHE (Belgium)

DR. GEORGE FAREED (USA)

MR. GEORGE SIMION (Romania)

MR. GERARD HAUSER (Austria)

MR. GHEORGE PIPEREA (Romania)

DR. GIOVANNI FRAJESE (Italy)

DR. GIOVANNI MELENDRANDI (Italy)

DR. GIULIO TARRO (Italy)

DR. GIUSEPPE BARBARO (Italy)

MR. GLEN JUNG (Canada)

MS. GLORIA MINA (Italy)

DR. GUERY RAMIRO (Bolivia)

MR. HAROLD JONKER (Canada)

DR. HARVEY RISCH (USA)

DR. HECTOR CARVALLO (Argentina)

DR. HEIKO SANTELMANN (Norway)

DR. HELENE PALMA (France)

PASTOR HENRY HILDEBRANDT (Canada)

DR. HERVE SELIGMANN (Germany)

MS. IRINA BOURTOURLINE (Italy)

MR. IVAN SINCIC (Croatia)

DR. IZUMI KAMIJO (Japan)

DR. JACKIE STONE (In Memoriam) (South Africa)

MS. JAIME SALE (Canada)

DR. JAMES LINDSAY (USA)

MR. JAROSLAV BODNAR (Poland)

MR. JASON CHRISTOFF (Canada)

DR. JAVIER PEREZ (Italy)

DR. JEAN-PIERRE EUDIER (France)

DR. JESSICA ROSE (Canada)

DR. JILL GLASSPOOL MALONE (USA)

DR. JOHN KAGE (Brazil)

MR. JOSEPH BROUGHAULT (Canada)

DR. JOSEPH TRITTO (Italy)

DR. JUAN BERTOGLIO (Chile)

DR. JULIEN PETIT (France)

MS. JUSTINE ISERNHIKE (South Africa)

DR. KAT LINDLEY (USA)

MS. KATIE-ASHBY KOPPENS (Australia)

DR. KEVIN MCKERNAN (Canada)

DR. KIRK MILHOAN (USA)

MS. KRYSTAL DIMARCA ( Canada)

DR. LEOPOLDO SALMASO (Italy)

DR. LORENA BOLZAN (Italy)

DR. LOUIS FOUCHE (France)

DR. LUIGI ICARDI (Italy)

DR. LUC MONTAGNIER (In Memoriam) (France)

DR. LUCY KERR (Brazil)

DR. LYRICO SONNLEITNER-NAKAJIMA (Japan)

DR. MARGARET ARANDA (USA)

DR. MARIA GUTCHI (Canada)

DR. MARIA MOGG (Austria)

DR. MARINA ALEXANDRU (Romania)

DR. MARK TROZZI (Canada)

DR. MARTIN MKEMMENKIA (Uganda)

DR. MASSIMO CITRO (Italy)

MR. MASSIMO MAZZUCCO (Italy)

DR. MATTEO GHETTI (Italy)

DR. MATTIA PERRONI (Italy)

DR. MATTIAS DESMET (Belgium)

MR. MAURO RANGO (Italy)

DR. MERYL NASS (USA)

DR. MICHAEL NEHLS (USA)

DR. MIKI GIBO (Japan)

MR. MIKKI WILLIS (USA)

DR. MISLAV KOLAKUSIC (Croatia)

MS. MONICA LANERI (Italy)

MS. NADINE WILSON (Canada)

DR. NATALIA PREGO (Spain)

MR. NICK HUDSON (South Africa)

DR. NIEL KARROW (Canada)

DR. OANA SECARA (Romania)

DR. OSWALDO CATENEDA (Peru)

DR. PANAGIS POLYKRETIS (Greece)

DR. PAOLO BANFI (Italy)

DR. PATRICK PHILLIPS (Canada)

DR. PAUL BURGESS (UK)

MR. PHILIPP KRUSE (Germany)

DR. PAUL MARIK (USA)

DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH (USA)

DR. PHILIPPE BROUQUI (France)

DR. PIERRE KORY (USA)

DR. PIERS ROBINSON (UK)

DR. PIETRO GARAVELLI (Italy)

DR. PIETRO SESTILI (Italy)

MR. PIETRO STRAMEZZI (Russia)

MR. RAIN TROZZI (Canada)

MR. RANDY HILLIER (Canada)

DR. RALPH LATASTER (Australia)

MR. RALPH LORIGO (USA)

MS. RENATE HOLZEISEN (Germany)

DR. RICHARD FLIMING (USA)

SENATOR ROBERTA FERRERO (Italy)

DR. ROBERTA LACERDA (Brazil)

MR. ROB ROOS (Netherland)

DR. ROBERT MALONE (USA)

DR. ROBERTO ACCINELLI (Peru)

DR. ROBERTO HIRSCH (Argentina)

DR. RODICA MALOS (Romania)

MR. RODNEY PAMER (Canada)

DR. RODRIGO TOBAR (Chile)

DR. ROSANNA CHIFARI (Italy)

DR. RUDOLFO RIVERA (Italy)

DR. RYAN COLE (USA)

MR. RYAN OLSEN (Canada)

COUNCILLOR RYŪHEI KAWADA (Japan)

DR. SALLY PRIESTER (Puerto Rico)

DR. SAMIR MASTAKI (Italy)

DR. SANJUKA DASGUPTA (India)

DR. SEIJI KOJIMA (Japan)

MS. SERENA MIJATOVICH (Croatia)

DR. SIMONE GOLD (USA)

DR. SORIN MUNCACIU (Romania)

DR. SORIN STEGARESCU (Romania)

DR. STEPHEN MALTHOUSE (Canada)

DR. STEVEN HATFILL (USA)

DR. TESS LAWRIE (UK)

DR. THEO FLEURY (Canada)

DR. THEO SCHETTERS (Netherlands)

MR. TONY DEFINA (Canada)

DR. VERONICA VERNOCCHI (Italy)

DR. VICTOR VILLA (Paraguay)

DR. VINCENT PAVAN (France)

DR. VOLYN LUBOMIR (Czech Republic)

DR. WAI-CHING LEE (Singapore)

DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (Canada)

DR. WLODZIMIERZ BODNAR (Poland)

DR. YASUFUMI MURAKAMI (Japan)

DR. ZEV ZELENKO (In Memoriam) (USA)

Once again, I must emphasize that these are just the warriors that have participated in the ICS Summits. There are countless others also fighting tirelessly across the globe for our rights, health and freedom. They are all heroes whose courage and sacrifice will be remembered throughout history.

I know there are differing opinions on President Trump, and not everyone agrees with his approach. But one thing we can all agree on is that yesterday demonstrated his commitment to normalizing and prioritizing freedom, security, justice, truth, family, and values once again. Many around the world are complaining because he is prioritizing HIS people. But that is HIS job - As the President of the United States it is his duty to protect the American people.

Instead of criticizing a leader who is protecting his citizens, it’s time to ask: What does it say about your own leader if this scares you? If you feel uncomfortable with a leader who protects his people, perhaps it’s time to question whether your own leader is doing enough to protect YOU.

Let this serve as a call to action for us all—to actively engage in shaping the world around us. Get involved, stay informed and vote for leaders in your country who will fight to give you and your children the best opportunity to live a safe, prosperous, healthy, free and happy life.

Let us stand united as we embrace this moment and move forward together, ensuring that the events of the last four years can NEVER happen again.