Through the ICS Summits, I have had the incredible opportunity of working alongside Drs. Robert and Jill Malone, whose dedication and courage continue to inspire me and countless others. They have tirelessly helped bring life-saving insights to leaders in extraordinary venues, including the Senate in Rome, the IHU in France, the European Parliament, the Romanian Parliament, and the Japanese Parliament. Many of these trips were funded out of their own pocket which is a testament to their generosity and dedication to truth and freedom.

During our travels, I have also had the privilege of sharing personal moments with this incredible couple, away from the spotlight, where we were reminded of the simple joys of life that we’re all fighting for. We have reminisced about childhood memories on a tour bus, strolled past gelato shops in Rome, indulged in Belgian chocolate, shared giggles at our kitchen table, and ingested far too much fondue in Switzerland. We have danced to traditional folklore music in Bucharest and watched a pot of mystery meat simmering at our smoky table in Tokyo. In these private moments - through laughter, spontaneous gestures and instinctive reactions - I have come to truly understand who the Malones are. Their authenticity and warmth have made them more than just fellow warriors to my husband and me—they have become family.

This is likely why people often ask for my personal insights into the couple behind the headlines. In other words, they want me to "Spill the Real Tea" about Drs. Robert and Jill Malone.

I have heard such ridiculous things said about the Malones that it makes me wonder if we are even talking about the same people. Sometimes I even question if they are talking about real human beings at all or some mystical creatures with magical powers and secret lairs! Yes, it has actually gotten that bizarre! Honestly, some of these rumors are so absurd that I can’t help but laugh and wonder who comes up with this stuff. It must be those 'reliable fact checkers' at work again.

I have the utmost regard for "Who is Robert Malone?", but today I want to focus on his secret weapon—a source of unwavering strength that fuels his mission. To truly understand Dr. Robert Malone, you must get to know the remarkable woman who stands beside him - his extraordinary wife, Jill.

Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone is far beyond the sum of her titles and accolades and more than the red-headed fireball that loyally supports Dr. Robert Malone. She is a brave trailblazer, a compassionate advocate, a mother and grandmother, an animal lover, a brilliant thinker, a writer, a beacon of infectious light and a loyal friend.

There's a warmth and playfulness in her eyes, always ready for the next challenge or adventure. She hops onto a dance floor, fully immersing herself in the joy of the moment, just as wholeheartedly as she steps onto a stage presenting data with passion and clarity.

When I first met Jill in Rome for the inaugural ICS summit in 2021, she casually shared an experience that perfectly encapsulates her strength and dedication. Just weeks before, while assisting with the delivery of a foal on her farm, she was accidentally kicked, injuring her face and teeth!! Most people would have canceled such a trip for far less, but not Jill. She patched herself up and came to Rome, determined to honor their commitment. That moment captured her remarkable resilience—a quality that defines both her character and her leadership.

The emerging warrior in me immediately recognized a kindred spirit and role model—a fearless and determined woman who faces challenges head-on with courage and, refreshingly, without any drama. Despite personal and professional sacrifices and attacks for her work and her willingness to speak uncomfortable truths, Jill remains unshaken. She cuts through the noise with remarkable focus, distilling complex ideas into actionable insights.

Jill is as quick as a whip and has an extraordinary knack for reading a room the moment she steps in. So, be forewarned: Check any pretense at the door because she will see through it in a heartbeat. Guided by sharp instincts and a solid moral compass, she is exceptional at untangling twisted facts and recognizing insincerity, which can be unsettling for those with hidden agendas.

Jill doesn’t mince words or waste time beating around the bush—what you see is what you get. She gets straight to the point, clearly expressing her thoughts and always ready to find a solution. Rather than dwelling on problems, she channels her energy on moving forward, never letting obstacles distract her. In short, she cuts through the BS and keeps it real!

Her no-nonsense attitude, coupled with the courage to stand against injustice, sometimes puts her in the line of fire. But Jill meets hostility with quiet strength and unflinching integrity, disarming even the harshest criticisms. Despite the challenges, she never compromises her values, embodying the wisdom of the saying: “Lions don’t concern themselves with the opinions of sheep.”

Even though the Malones seem to travel through time zones at warp speed, Jill is always “on”. No matter how hectic her schedule becomes, she remains fully engaged. Despite her limited sleep, Jill never shows signs of fatigue and I have never once heard her complain. She always takes the time to look you in the eye, listen to your story, and ensure you feel heard, leaving everyone she meets with a sense of being valued and understood. Jill is also the first to notice the small details that others often miss, and the first to recognize and acknowledge someone’s effort. I truly don't know how she does it—It must be all of those magical powers I keep hearing about!

Anyone who meets Jill quickly notices her deep compassion and respect for all living things—a reflection of her profound understanding of the interconnectedness of our world. She clearly sees the delicate balance that sustains life and understands how every action ripples through everything else. This is especially evident in her love for their farm, where she helps care for the land and the animals. Jill integrates this understanding into her mission and daily life, staying grounded in a chaotic world and approaching everything she does with purpose.

Jill reminds us of the power of supporting one another—when we lift each other up, we grow stronger and create a more meaningful impact together. She also helps us stay focused on what truly matters and not get caught up in the small stuff. Trust me, if you ever get the chance, take the time to truly get to know her—Jill is, without a doubt, one of the most fascinating people you will ever meet.

I know this may seem like I am kissing up, but I’m simply sharing the truth—especially considering the misinformation that’s being spread. I don’t need to flatter anyone—Jill and I are already friends and she certainly doesn’t need her ego stroked. She would not even want any of this fuss made about her. That’s just who she is—genuine and driven by purpose, not by applause.

I hope this gives you a little bit of insight and a deeper appreciation for the incredible person that is Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone—And, for all those fact-checkers out there, I should disclose that I wrote this without ever stepping foot into their secret lair. Just saying!