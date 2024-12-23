LILICS
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Who is Jill Glasspool Malone?
Behind The Headlines
Jan 2
•
LILLY DEFINA
284
Share this post
LILICS
Who is Jill Glasspool Malone?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
74
December 2024
Dr. Byram Bridle: Clarity Within the Fog
Silencing The Noise To Reveal the Truth
Dec 23, 2024
•
LILLY DEFINA
22
Share this post
LILICS
Dr. Byram Bridle: Clarity Within the Fog
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Dr. Simone Gold: The Untold Battles Behind the Spotlight
A behind-the-scenes look at Dr. Simone Gold’s untold struggles, her unwavering resilience, and the truth that ultimately rises above the noise
Dec 19, 2024
•
LILLY DEFINA
8
Share this post
LILICS
Dr. Simone Gold: The Untold Battles Behind the Spotlight
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
LILICS
Twin Mom, Wife, Sister, Daughter, Friend,Co-Founder and Co-Organizer of the International Cooperation Summits (ICS)
Dec 18, 2024
•
LILLY DEFINA
Share this post
LILICS
LILICS
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Coming soon
This is LILICS.
Dec 17, 2024
•
LILLY DEFINA
Share this post
LILICS
Coming soon
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 LILLY DEFINA
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts